After days of anticipation, the 'Royal Give-away of the Year' went down in Kampala on Saturday as Andile Ramaphosa - son of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa - wedded his fiancée and baby mama Bridget Birungi at the Plum Kololo surburb in Kampala.

Bridget is a foster daughter and relative to former Uganda Prime Minister and 2016 presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi.

Businesses, transport activities and other events were interrupted in the Uganda capital in the afternoon as security was heightened and some roads closed as the South African Head of State, First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe and their host President Yoweri Museveni attended the event.

Locally, the event is referred to as 'Enshagararano' (escorting the bride to officially change her address to her husband's home.)

The VIP guest list included political bigwigs such as Uganda Central Bank governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebire, Chief Justice Bart Katurebe, former Minister Jim Muhwezi and several high profile businessmen including Gordon Wavamuno.

"We met almost 10 years ago. I was in Beijing where I worked there as an expert while she was finishing her studies in engineering. Then she went on to do her masters. We went on to live in South Africa. She is my best friend. She knows all my secrets, even how my feet look," Andile explained in a recent media interview.

Congratulations to the Ramaphosas for finding a good wife. I have known His Excellency Ramaphosa since 1976 when he was part of the new energy that arose to bring down apartheid. pic.twitter.com/AoyWhhI079 -- Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) August 5, 2018

Political rivalry was also placed aside as President Museveni and his long term friend-turned-nemesis Mbabazi met and chatted heartily for the first time since the Head of State temporarily detained his former trusted political aide in the run up to the 2016 general elections.

The couple is now expected to plan for an elaborate wedding in South Africa later this year.