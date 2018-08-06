Ethiopia: Nation Collects 2.58 Bln Usd From Foreign Market

Within the ending fiscal year the country has collected 2.58 billion dollar from agriculture, manufacturing and mining, said Ministry of Trade.

Ministry Communication Director, Wendimu Filate told to The Ethiopian Herald that, from the agriculture sector alone about 1.97 billion dollar was collected within eleven months. Compared to the last fiscal budget year's amount there is an increment by 7.8 million dollar.

Regarding the manufacturing sector, 415.93 million dollar was collected. In comparison with the previous budget year's amount it is greater by 53.28 million dollar.

As to the Director, though the agricultural and manufacturing sectors had displayed successfully resulted positive results, the mining sector was not that much effective. It could not generate more foreign currency. It has decreased by 37.6 percent when compared with the amount garnered last time year similar period.

He said, quality and quantity of products have key role in competing in global as well as local markets to earn more income. In this respect, market practitioners have to work aggressively focusing on quality and quantity.

He said, in the future the Ministry will give emphasis for manufacturing sector by supporting companies that failed to meet international criteria both quality and quantity. Wendimu said the Ministry should also work better focusing on the mining sector.