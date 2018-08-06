6 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation Collects 2.58 Bln Usd From Foreign Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Genet Fekade

Within the ending fiscal year the country has collected 2.58 billion dollar from agriculture, manufacturing and mining, said Ministry of Trade.

Ministry Communication Director, Wendimu Filate told to The Ethiopian Herald that, from the agriculture sector alone about 1.97 billion dollar was collected within eleven months. Compared to the last fiscal budget year's amount there is an increment by 7.8 million dollar.

Regarding the manufacturing sector, 415.93 million dollar was collected. In comparison with the previous budget year's amount it is greater by 53.28 million dollar.

As to the Director, though the agricultural and manufacturing sectors had displayed successfully resulted positive results, the mining sector was not that much effective. It could not generate more foreign currency. It has decreased by 37.6 percent when compared with the amount garnered last time year similar period.

He said, quality and quantity of products have key role in competing in global as well as local markets to earn more income. In this respect, market practitioners have to work aggressively focusing on quality and quantity.

He said, in the future the Ministry will give emphasis for manufacturing sector by supporting companies that failed to meet international criteria both quality and quantity. Wendimu said the Ministry should also work better focusing on the mining sector.

Ethiopia

PM Calls on Citizens to Return Foreign Currencies

Many individuals and companies are returning the foreign currencies on their hand soon after the Prime Minister Dr. Abiy… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.