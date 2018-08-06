Many individuals and companies are returning the foreign currencies on their hand soon after the Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed called upon citizens to do so. Due to this, nation is found in a better economic condition.

Awash Bank Marketing and Communication Director, Mr. Ebisa Deribe, explaining about the advantages of the foreign currencies' inflow said the hard currency reserve has several significance to the development of a nation. As to him, having foreign currencies reserve for a country like Ethiopia, whose economy mostly based on import is very important. The nation imports most of its necessities from abroad, so this would help the country to have a smooth and stable economic situation. The nation imports many equipment like; machinery, medicines, electronics products and etc.

Due to the lack of foreign currencies, the country has suffered a lot. The price of medicine and different goods were soaring up. As a result the economy and peace of the nation were buckling under this strong pressure during the previous months. Now, the economy is resuscitating.

As business organizations the inflow helps banks to have many customers and lend money for local and foreign investors. This bank just got ten million dollars in twelve days, which is a miraculous thing and never seen before. This is more than the currency we have collected in a year. According to him, it has effects on the development of micro economies. Such economy is an economy found at an embryonic stage. The availability of currencies in the bank will help citizens and companies. Using the loan from the bank, easily they can improve their problems expand their businesses.

In addition, it helps to create local investors to compete internationally in the global market. Due to the availability of currencies in the banks, they can exchange their money to import and export goods According to Mr. Ebisa, the economy of the country was in problem. The prices of imported goods were exorbitant, due to this many individual suffered loss and many of them were in economic crisis. Now for availability of currencies, stability is being wittnessed on the economy.

In other hand, the foreign currencies will help the national bank to return the loan; the nation took from different organizations and countries.

As to him, every country should have foreign currency to participate and compete in the global market. Many million dollars were hoarded in the hands of some individuals and companies. The dollars were out of service, so now, the government has got a chance to use the currencies in different manners to beef up the economy of the nation.

The Director suggested tightening laws to control black market issues. As to him, the government and every citizen should work together in combating such evil affecting the country's economy. Though, the beginning is good, there must be a sustainable monitoring system, he wrapped up.