The Zanu-PF leadership here has hailed President Mnangagwa's electoral victory in the just-ended harmonised elections and paid tribute to Zimbabweans for reposing their trust in the ruling party leader to steer the country to economic prosperity.

They said President Mnangagwa's deserved victory in the Presidential poll was a seal of approval for the sterling work he did during the eight months he was in office after taking over from ex-president Mr Robert Mugabe.

Mr Mugabe resigned in November last year in the face of impeachment by Parliament.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira said President Mnangagwa's victory and the ruling party's emphatic win in the National Assembly polls marked the beginning of real work on the ground to continue the thrust to economically transform Zimbabwe.

"Real work is starting now and on the part of President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF after getting the people's mandate to drive this country forward for the next five years," he said

"It is sweet victory for us in Zanu-PF, particularly here in Masvingo where President Mnangagwa's footprints are there for all to see at the CSC plant that has re-opened and King Mine in Mashava that has resumed production, creating jobs for people in the province."

Cde Chadzamira said revival of previously mothballed companies supported by a new drive by the incoming President Mnangagwa's administration to fully exploit the province's idle dams would transform the province into an economic powerhouse.

"We hope President Mnangagwa will now spearhead an irrigation development programme that will see major, but idle dams such as Muzhwi in Chivi, Siya in Bikita, Matezva in Gutu and the giant Tugwi-Mukosi being used to develop irrigation and make Masvingo a net food exporter," he said.

Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba said President Mnangagwa's victory was highly anticipated by the people of Masvingo.

He said it was only befitting that President Mnangagwa got a full presidential mandate to continue his economic miracle in Zimbabwe.

"In the short space of time he was in office from November last year, President Mnangagwa managed to cover a lot of ground and it was only befitting that he be given ample time to finish off what he had started," he said.

"No one else deserved to take over from him and we are happy that he got a fresh and full mandate to fully execute his vision to make Zimbabwe a middle income country by the year 2030."

Bikita Central Committee member Cde Annah Rungani said President Mnangagwa's victory was "a victory for the people of Masvingo who steadfastly stood by the Zanu-PF leader through thick and thin".

Newly-elected Gutu West Member of Parliament Cde John Paradza said President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF's victory in the just-ended elections was a big statement from Zimbabweans on where they wanted the country to go.

Cde Paradza paid tribute to Zimbabweans for putting their faith in President Mnangagwa whom he said was a pragmatic and visionary leader who has the interests of ordinary Zimbabweans at heart.

"The win by our President is a seal of approval for his vision and servant leadership," he said.

"Zimbabweans spoke and spoke loudly."

Zanu-PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo Cde Lovemore Matuke congratulated the people of Masvingo and Zimbabwe at large for showing faith in President Mnangagwa's leadership.

Cde Matuke said President Mnangagwa's drive to put business ahead of politics won him the hearts of many, particularly those in Masvingo.

"During the short time he was President of the country from November, President Mnangagwa reopened the CSC plant in Masvingo, King Mine in Mashava and the Simbi plant that will create employment for people in the province," said Cde Matuke.

President Mnangagwa won the just ended Presidential contest garnering 50,8 percent of the votes, with his nearest challenger, Mr Nelson Chamisa of the MDC-Alliance, getting 44,3 percent.