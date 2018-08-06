Zimbabwe: Coltart Exposes V11 Forms Hypocrisy

MDC Alliance senior official Mr David Coltart has exposed the hypocrisy by coalition president Mr Nelson Chamisa after he went on social media pleading with party members to bring V11 forms for use in challenging the July 30 election results.

The position conflicted with Mr Chamisa's claim that the V11 forms showed that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission rigged the election in favour of Zanu-PF candidate, President Mnangagwa.

Mr Chamisa has been telling journalists that they would challenge the Presidential election, saying V11 forms indicated that they had won the election.

But Mr Coltart has been calling for party members to bring V11 forms to verify the election results.

"Citizens, please respond to this call. We particularly need V11 forms from Mashonaland Central and West provinces where it appears the main focus of rigging was," said Mr Coltart on his Twitter handle.

Independent Member of Parliament Mr Temba Mliswa laughed off Mr Coltart's call.

"Conflicting statement. On one hand @nelsonchamisa says he has the V11 forms on the other hand @davidcoltart appeals for them. These are forms signed for by all agents and copies given to each before posting outside the centre," said Mr Mliswa on his Twitter handle.

Addressing journalists in Harare on Friday, Mr Chamisa claimed they had gathered adequate evidence to prove that ZEC had rigged the election.

The call for V11 forms by Mr Coltart gives credence to an assertion that the MDC-Alliance failed to field election agents in most polling stations.

This also seemed to be confirmed by ZEC commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo while responding to one of the MDC-Alliance activists on social media.

"Am sick and tired of dishonest people who want to blame others for their faults. You spend so much time insulting us instead of organising agents, now you want to claim V11 forms from where you were never present," posted Dr Moyo on his Facebook page.

In another post, Dr Moyo said: "This provocation by Sydney Chisi is clear invitation for some of us to begin to speak about the dishonest presentation about the V11 forms by some political parties that had no election agents in half of the constituencies yet claim omnipresence. The sooner some political parties stop blaming us for all their shortcomings the better for them."

One political analyst said the contradiction by the MDC-Alliance showed they did not have any evidence to back their claim that the elections were rigged.

"They are clutching at thin air. ZEC did their work professionally. This was equally supported by the report by the Zimbabwe Election Support Network which corroborated ZEC's figures. How can they call for V11 forms if they were present in those polling stations?" said the analyst.