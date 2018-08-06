6 August 2018

News24Wire

South Africa: Rohde Trial to Resume

Property expert Jason Rohde will be back in the Western Cape High Court on Monday when the trial for the alleged murder of his wife Susan resumes.

Rohde has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife and staging her suicide on July 24, 2016 at the Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch where he was attending a property conference.

His wife Susan had gone with him to the conference and after a fraught night which ended with an argument over a fellow estate agent he was in love with, he found her dead in the bathroom of their suite.

At issue is whether a distressed Susan hanged herself off a hook on the bathroom door, or whether the curling iron cord was placed after her death to stage a suicide.

Pathologist Dr Izak Loftus is expected to continue testifying.

Before the recess, he testified that his analysis found that the cord was put around her neck before she died and that she died as a result of hanging.

