6 August 2018

The Exchange (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Collapse of Bank M, Signals Shaky Banking Base in East Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kimani Chege

Tanzania's Bank M has been placed under statutory management after the regulator Bank of Tanzania (BoT) issued warning over the bank's liquidity.

The placing of Bank M on statutory management comes a few months after BoT placed five more financial institutions under statutory management due to poor capitalization. These includes Covenant Bank, Efatha Bank, Njombe Community Bank, Kagea Farmers cooperative Bank and Meru Community Bank.

Bank M of Tanzania was licensed in February 2007, and is focused on corporate and investment banking.

Banks in Kenya have also faced similar fate. In 2016, data from the Central Bank of Kenya showed that Kenya's banking industry stagnated in the first three months of the year, signalling a slowdown following the collapse of three lenders. The collapse of Dubai Bank, Imperial and Chase Bank led depositors to seek safety in large institutions perceived to be more stable.

Chase Bank collapse in 2016 was a big shock as the bank was known to be on a healthy path based on its popularity with the Small and Micro Enterprises. KCB Bank was appointed the caretaker manager and only recently handed back the bank to new owners SBM, a Mauritius bank. In the deal, SBM Kenya will assume 75 percent of the value of deposits under moratorium at Chase Bank, all non-moratorium deposits at the bank, and will take-up over majority of branches and employees.

Oriental was the second bank which many felt that it had found a solid base with the acquisition by M Holdings, a Kenyan company which now controls 30 percent of the company. Oriental Commercial Bank is classified as a small lender by the CBK and was formerly Delphis Bank Ltd.

The case of Imperial Bank is more complicated as the Kenyan government has continued to push for a reliable purchaser while at the same time working to recover lost assets owed by the bank.

East Africa

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on The Exchange.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Exchange. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.