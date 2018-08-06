Kenya: Uganda Swat Rwanda Aside to Win Region 4 Title

Hosts Kenya finished third as Uganda beat Rwanda in the final to claim the Africa Region 4 title at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course Mombasa on Sunday.

And what an easy outing it was for the Ugandans - who a week ago were thrashed by Kenya in the Victoria Cup at Vet Lab Sports Club.

For the a start, the Ugandan foursomes pair of Joseph Chinyaai and David Kamulindwa beat Emmanuel Nkurunziza and Celistin Nsanzuwera 3-1, then Ronald Rugumayo and Adolf Muhumuza won 4-3 and 3-2 against Alloys Nsabimana and Emmanuel Rutayisire respectively.

The Rwandans had qualified for the final after upsetting the hosts in the semi-finals on Saturday, pushing Kenya to vie for the third place play-off against Tanzania where they won 2-1.

During the Kenya and Tanzania match, the pair of Edwin Mudanyi and Mutahi Kibugu beat Richard Mtweve and George Sembi 4-3 and in the singles, John Karichu won 5-3 against Abbas Adam but Kenya's top ranked player Daniel Nduva lost to his traditional rival Victor Joseph 1-up in a match which ended at the 18th green.

Whilst Joseph hit a solid six-iron to about three feet over the green, Nduva also on six iron, hit the first shot out of bound while the second shot also hit the walls of the club-house and landed back to the green, but he putted poorly to eventually shake hands with Joseph who was waiting to putt for a par. "Its been a tough two days for me as I lost games I should not have particularly in the semi-finals, but that is golf for you," said Nduva.

The hosts' coach Ali Kimani said he was hoping for a Kenya-Uganda final but the loss to Rwanda in the semis was a major set-back. "It is something we did not anticipate because of the way Rwanda played against us, even they were no match to the Ugandans in the final," said Kimani.

Tanzania was placed fourth while in fifth place was Ethiopia who beat Burundi 2-1 after winning a foursomes match and one single. Burundi came home sixth and in seven place was Seychelles who won two and halved one match against DRC.

Speaking before the prize giving ceremony, the East Africa Golf Federation President Davis Kashaka of Rwanda said in addition to the Africa Region 4 championship, the East Africa Challenge Cup will be revived.

"We will soon decide which one of the two will be played after two years, but for sure, we do not want to abandon the Challenge Cup because the more events we have in the region the better for our golfers," said Kashaka.

And in order to support the region improve its standard, a ladies and junior events will be introduced to be played along with the Region 4 Championship. "I am hoping that next year's championship to be hosted by Burundi will see most of the Region 4 countries as well as other regions," added Kashaka.