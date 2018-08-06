Liberia: Sinkor Residents Embark On Community Garden, Sanitation

Residents at the back of the United Methodist Church Headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia have commenced a community garden and sanitation project with the aim to keep the community clean of weeds.

The project site covers the area of Cheeseman Avenue, between 10th and 13 Streets. The initial financing of the project in the form of donation of nearly US$300 worth of tools and other materials was provided by a newly launched not-for-profit corporation, Jersey-Liberia, Incorporated (JLI), founded by former Monsterrado County Superintendent Rupel E. Marshall, Sr.

During the recent launch of the project in the Marshall Compound in Sinkor, Mr. Marshall informed residents that through JLI, he is ready to join them and others to keep the community clean and promote economic empowerment of the residents.

Marshall explained that JLI was formed to carry out charitable, humanitarian and economic activities that would improve communities, and advance the lives of the residents.

He declared that the corporation takes its name from President George Weah's call made during his inauguration that all Liberians are to now wear [team] Jersey-Liberia, meaning Liberians should be united and work towards the development of the country through peace and capacity-building.

Jersey-Liberia, Inc. was incorporated on May 28, 2018, in Monrovia by Rupel E. Marshall, Sr., J. Nathaniel Griggs and Roseda E. Marshall.

One of the incorporators, J. Nathaniel Griggs, who spoke at the launch, said that its operations shall allow resources put into the project be effectively tailored to bring maximum benefits to the residents by leading with accountability. He said others shall be more willing to contribute to the work of an entity that will exercise transparency, instead of to an individual that will do otherwise.

Mr. Elijah Yanquoi, who received the donation from JLI on behalf of the residents, thanked the leaders of JLI for providing the tools to keep their community clean and improve their lives.

Yanquoi promised to immediately begin using the materials, and to also protect them from misuse and theft.

Those leading the organization are the president and CEO, J. Nathaniel Griggs, Chief Financial Officer; Roseda E. Marshall, Advisor, Frederick A. Marshall, JLI's Representative in the U.S.; J. Momolu Ballie, Chief Auditor; A. Bobby Carter, Desk Officer for Social and Entertainment Affairs and Shadrach Gaylah, Desk Officer for Cultural Affairs.

The current membership of JLI includes Richard Mayou, Elizah B. Yankun, Amelia Jumah Kaizolu, Musu Koroma, Hawa Kennah, Monica Tarr, T. Boye Nelson, Nathan Davies, Isaac Foster, Victoria Marshall, A. Bobby Carter, Rev. Winstor Gargar, J. Momolu Ballie, Sia Hallie, David Kpoto, Mariama T. Johnny and Shadrack Gaylah.

Others residing in the United States who registered their membership through contact with Frederick Marshall are Landon White, Craig Westcott, Todd Bradgon and Michael Bailey.

The launching of Jersey Liberia, Inc. was climaxed by a sumptuous reception.