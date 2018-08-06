Ethiopia: Role of Private Sector in Economic Growth

Single alone, a government could not realize infrastructural facilities expansion, social service delivery and economic development .The active involvement of pertinent stakeholders is therefore exigent. Especially, the private sector plays a paramount role in bolstering the government's move in every aspect. The capital, skill, knowledge and experience being devoted by the private sector to irrigate development would have immense contribution in transforming the economy. Investors could engage in a wide-spectrum of investment endeavors which would beef up the economy. They as well could create job opportunities and offer social assistance.

According to the World Bank report, in 2017 fiscal year Ethiopia's economy had grown by 10.3 percent. But due to forex shortage and other related challenges, in 2018 the rate had experienced a lapse to 9.7 percent. Taking this report into consideration, many investors have been complaining about foreign currency constraints. In tandem with this challenge many investment projects had screeched to a halt.

It was two years ago CEO and owner of Yobek Electrical Enterprise, Birhane Giday started his five star hotel. The hotel is being constructed in Addis Ababa, a place commonly known as Imperial Village. But he complains that the government was unable to provide the 16 million USD needed for the hotel's completion. Because of this unforeseen challenge his construction work has come to a standstill.

" My construction work is disrupted at this time. We had repeatedly requested the government to provide us foreign currency which is crucial to the importation of construction materials. But our request has yet to be entertained. We have been told the government has run out of forex," he pointed out. However, he is optimistic that they may get what they asked as there has been an encouraging inflow of Dollars to the Bank since last week .

As Birhane noted, an encouraging unfolding is taking shape regarding the inflow of hard currency. Besides, the Diaspora community is motivated to send its remittance through legal ways after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took swift measures to mend things in the political and diplomatic arenas.

"The government should tighten its controlling mechanisms and bring those Forex manipulators to justice so that there will be proper flow of hard currency. We will no longer l be hard pressed for it ." Media outlets are making reports that people,who stashed away dollars, are rushing to banks to exchange them listening to the government's persuasive work.

Economist and lecturer at Addis Ababa University, Henok Tuemezgi for his part underscored the need on the part of the government to introduce incentives and do encouragements to further promote investment and attract more investors.

"Of course, there are incentives being provided to lure investment. Investors have been benefiting from tax-free importation of machinery, vehicles and other materials. They have been provided bank loans. They are being supported in all their involvements. This move should be stepped up to further enhance the sector," he noted. Besides, the government has been tirelessly working to expand infrastructures like roads, electricity and water, which are highly vital for investment.

Another important issue for leveraging investment is the issue of peace and stability. Investors need a stabilized political situation to invest their capital. Regarding this, Ethiopia has been taken as the symbol of peace and stability in the highly volatile East African region. However, in recent years, political unrest had broken out especially in Oromia and Amhara states. The unfolding has been hampering investment endeavors. Some elements had been hijacking the legitimate public grievances for fulfilling their political agenda. Consequently, human lives and material destruction had surfaced.

However, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power, peace and stability are being restored. As a result, investors are feeling more secured to invest more in Ethiopia. According to the Investment Commission, the Foreign Direct Investment is showing a turn for the better over the last two months and expected to raise more.

Moreover, the inexpensive labor force and cordiality of the people would be taken as an opportunity to lure investors from around the world. Hence, many foreign investors have been expressing their happiness to invest in Ethiopia. This would open ample opportunities for Ethiopia to turn itself into the manufacturing hub of Africa. Besides, the nation could easily realize its ambition of becoming middle income by the year 2025.

So, turning a deaf ear to those that drive divisive wedges among citizens let us keep our tranquility, emanating from unity-in-diversity, as the apple of our eye in a bid to further our development, due to take off.