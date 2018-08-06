6 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: CAF Oversees International Standard Stadiums

By Mussa Muhammed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has overseen the existing status of all international standard stadiums under construction in various parts of the country, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.

According to Azemerawo Gezaw, Senior Sports Activity Centers registration and support expert, all the stadiums under construction in most parts of the country meet the requirements of CAF and Federation of International Football Association (FIFA). Moreover, all the necessary stadium infrastructures are being fulfilled.

The stadiums is enhanced to accommodate 10,000 to 60,000 spectators at a time.

He went on to say Adey Abeba stadium, which is constructed in the capital city is due to see completion. Moreover, the structural part of the stadium is almost completed. However, the installation of 60,000 seats and electro mechanical parts will be put into effect in the new budget year. Furthermore, we incorporate the feedback of CAF's supervision teams in the construction of the stadiums. The construction will not see completion in the near future but it will be operational.

At this moment in time, nineteen international standard stadiums have been under construction in different parts of the country as the old ones are not in adequate amount. Of which, two of them are being constructed in Addis Ababa City Administration with a view to meeting the growing demand of the general public.

