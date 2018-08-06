Ethiopia: Creating More Experts to Defend the Creators

Women have been facing different types of challenges both in developing countries as well as the developed ones. Still many women undergo different harsh situations. Mother nature had given females a best gift but their environment encumbers them from enjoying this wonderful gift.

Starting from their early childhood, girls suffer bias as parents and society make them heavily responsible for domestic chores. In a preferential treatment, males are appreciated to go to schools and spend more time outdoor. Often,women are coerced to stay at home and not go far far from their neighborhoods.

When she grows up, the challenges a female faces also increases. Circumcision, abduction and early marriage are the formidable challenges facing a girl child.

She will be forced to squander her golden time trying to circumvent these harsh problems instead of acquiring skills and knowledge that helps her down the road. This prohibits her from helping her family as well as contributing for her country.

Therefor, the challenges tying down a women do not end at that age milestone. It will continue changing its form and magnitude.

Giving birth is a natural gift of women. For this world, they supply the highest gems, human beings. Moms bring to this world invaluable persons. But some pass away while giving birth or creating a generation. Specially in developing countries, a number of women die when they give birth . They die when they go to health centers or they lose their life due to dearth of experts at nearby centers.

As to sources from Ministry of Health, back in the years, out of 100 thousand mothers about 1500 of them used to die while giving birth. But as sources indicate, the number of mothers that face such a tragic end out of the same number has tumbled to 412.

The government is striving to arrest mothers' death. But the push still begs for extra efforts. Now, the nation is highly replicating health centers nationwide. But the developmental thrust is not sufficient enough to ward off mothers' death. It needs to create more experts and other stakeholders' participation in the sector. Sonia Fanten is an Australian.

This writer had intercepted her recently here on the event of Hamlin College's Midwives tenth's year anniversary and graduation ceremony. The stage conductor lauded Sonia's appreciable philanthropic gesture of donating million dollar selling her home. She has helped lots of midwives.

She told to The Ethiopian Herald that four years ago she had visited Hamlin Fistula. Catherine Hamlin did inform her about the challenges of obstetric fistula here in Ethiopia. Upon going back to Australia she was inspired and just tried to do something on maternal mortality. And she decided to support young women who faced communication when giving birth.

MoH envisages to bring down the number of mothers who breathe their last while giving birth to less than 199 by 2020. But the move needs more attention of sector institutes and individuals like Sonia.

"I am assure you have chosen a profession the most important in the world. Happy is what you have witnessed and help another new citizen to this world" said Hamlin Cathrin, coo-founder of Hamlin Fistula on her message for midwifery graduate students on the tenth anniversary and graduation ceremony of Hamlin Mdwives' College.

Hamlin Fistula is now giving medical service in Ethiopia for women who are facing fistula complication. But simply giving medication is not enough. Hamlin college of midwives was established to spur the reduction of maternal mortality in the nation.

Zelalem Belete, Hamlin College of midwives Dean and Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia Prevention Manager told to the Ethiopian Herald that, the college has been graduating numerous students who are now helping more than 50 thousand peoples in more than 46 governmental health institutions.

The college has been contributing the country's move towards preventing maternal mortality and infantile mortality. The challenge is now decreasing but still it needs more work. So the college is training experts and deploying them specially in far-flung corners of the country.

By 2020, the country has a plan to contain fistula. Al;so,there is a plan to downsize maternal mortality. More cooperation and attention is required to bring the dream true.