Ethiopia: Amnesty Proclamation Instrumental to Speed Up Already Started Changes - Attorney General

The implementation of amnesty proclamation was ratified by the House of Peoples Representatives on July 20/ 2018.

As to Birhanu Tsegaye, the proclamation has a key role to sustain the already started political and economic changes of the nation.

The proclamation benefits individuals and groups who were detained for breaking and committing crimes that violated the annuled terrorism law and uplifted state of emergency.

The proclamation will help every citizen to participate in political and economical issues of their country.

"The declaration has a great contribution for the peace and stability of the nation."

According to him, the amnesty will benefit individuals already accused for breaching the law and imprisoned. It guarantees them to be released unconditionally. This will be held through researches by committees and State President. The amnesty will not include prisoners who are imprisoned for killing, corruption, and rape.

The amnesty declaration will also quit ongoing court process and remove any criminal list of suspected individuals. Specially, this move will benefit all citizens in country and abroad. According to the attorney, all declaration will be functional for crimes committed until May 7/2018. The amnesty committee will certify beneficiary individuals, said attorney general.

The Attorney General indicated that the proclamation will help individuals who are accused of committing various political crimes and participating in public violence that may have put the constitution in danger.

Individuals who violate and break the criminal code and (238, 241, 247, 249, 252, 256, 257,288, 486 and terrorism proclamation article 622/2001) are guaranteed by the amnesty. Also, according the command post declaration article 1and 2,those accused or imprisoned would be benefited. Those who participated in activities that may have put the constitution in danger and violated constitutional ethics of both the Federal and Regional government will also be benefited from the proclamation.

Individuals and groups, who are suspected in committing crimes by using weapons, will be exampted. It includes those who participated in forcing government officials, religion leaders, and individual for economic and political gains. Every group, involved in encouraging war and spreading hate ,among different social groups and every individuals who violated terrorism proclamation 652/2001 will be benefited.

In addition, the Attorney General has convened the right and obligation of the beneficiaries. In the amnesty proclamation, suspected individuals will have the right not to be registered on the criminal list. Secondly, their court case will be terminated and they could be accused for the same crime again. In addition, they will have the right to secure certificates of the attorney general or their respective state.

Concerning to the obligation of beneficiaries, the Attorney General said, they should report for the federal and regional attorney offices in person, representative, phones or post. If not, suspected individuals will get no amnesty at all said the attorney General.

Concerning to cases related to treason, the Attorney Generals said, the Ministry of Defense will take full responsibility for such kind of cases as they are confidential.

The Attorney General said the amnesty will encourage competing parties to actively partake in any political issues. "Now, the government is working to improve the political atmosphere of the nation in various ways. It is working to bring about a radical change almost in every sphere. In this respect, the proclamation is expected to speed up government attempts to bring tangible political reform." The declaration is expected to sustain the already started economic and political changes of the country. There is hope it will further cement political unity,the Attorney General stressed.