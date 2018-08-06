Ethiopia: Analyst Says Premier Radiating Positive Energy

ADDIS ABABA:- The new Ethiopian Prime Minster Dr Abiy Ahmed has been taking outstanding steps to unify the country and restore pride in the region but a lot remains to be done to sustain the positive energy radiating across the country, Dr. Moha Farah Jire, a highly African Political, Peace and Security analyst told the Ethiopian Herald.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian Herald, she said "I enjoy watching the premier's enthusing speeches. He is a man of personal and professional integrity who upholds unity,peace and development. He is committed to talk his walk. That is why his golden words win credence among almost all in no time. Observably, there are few skeptics who are trying to make him fail and who are attempting to mar the internal stability via ethnicity-polarized politics, which is never the intention of Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed. They are tarnishing the name and disturbing the internal stability of the country as innocent people are being attacked in a broad daylight by unknown-selfish -greedy clan believers. The heinous lurk under the smokescreen of ethnicity-based conflicts. As attacks are new phenomenon types of intolerable disturbances to the new commitments of the PM, they have to be stopped as early as now, she noted.

"Ethiopians are waiting eagerly the announcement of the investigation results of the June's barbaric attack on demonstrators that poured into a gigantic square to tap the dear Prime Minister on the back. They are also eager to know about the mystery behind the recent assassination of Ethiopian hero Eng. Simgnew Bekele. So many unknown domestic violences, to which we have lost very dear ones without yet known why they were killed or attacked, did take place. The main causes of their tragic deaths have to be dragged into light.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly called for love and unity but yet the disturbers outside the sentiment are damaging the lives of the innocent each day. So let the justice work and let the constitution function as it says," she added.

She further stressed "We are one people, one love with the respect of diversity and ethnicity, let everyone worship his/her own faith and yet we live together as one people and one nation. While our genius Prime Minister is traveling out and freeing our imprisoned Diaspora, talking to the world and showing all how a great Ethiopia is and how tolerant its citizens are is it not shameful that we witness tragic incidents yet? Let me say it out loudly, of course, it is a government's responsibility to ensure peace and protection for all its citizens. But the kindhearted leader cannot do much alone for a population of more than 100 million if we do not all stand with him and do play our roles as citizens united. Otherwise, domestic violence will impact our future and international investors.

At last, she concluded that our dear prime minister has to ask the leaders of Oromia and Somali States of Ethiopia to take responsibilities of the killed, injured, captured, raped and damaged goods of Ethiopian citizens,some of which are scared to move from one place to another. Is it not the strange unfolding putting the security of all Ethiopia under a Question Mark? There have been empty talks but so far people of both states are suffering and need the intervention of the prime minister.

As it is time for internal and domestic issues, the premier should focus on stabilizing the whole country. He can use his authority and can easily unite the divided brotherly societies of Oromo and Somali. Let everyone respects others no matter of their ethnic background.