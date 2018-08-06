Eritrean Airlines Begins Flight to Addis Ababa

Asmara — The Eritrean Airlines has started flight from and to Asmara-Addis Ababa today, 4 August.

Among the passengers of the inaugural flight include Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism, Mr. Tesfaselasie Berhane, Minister of Transportation and Communications, and other government officials.

According to Mr. Gebretensae Petros from the sales department of the Eritrean Airlines, the airlines will have regular flight from and to Asmara-Addis Ababa three times per week, Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

It is to be recalled that the Eritrean Airlines has been providing regular transportation service from and to Asmara-Cairo-Khartoum-Jeddah and Dubai.

It is also to be recalled that in accordance to the Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship signed by the Governments of Eritrea and Ethiopia on 9 July in Asmara, the Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its flight from and to Asmara-Addis Ababa on 18 July.