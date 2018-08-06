Ethiopia: Strong Public Relation to Shore Up Ongoing Reforms

As the government is striving with utmost commitment to implement rapid, multifaceted reform, the people are also responding favorably towards it. To further ensure the reliability of the reforms the work of public relations plays vital role by allowing smooth and clear flow of information between the public and the government.

Even though public relation officers have a decisive role in a country, they are not that successful in Ethiopia due to various reasons while it is a sources of conflict among the nation when the officers are not yet working properly.

Public Relation Head at the Federal Government Communication Affairs Office Mohammed Seid, told The Ethiopian Herald that the existing of public relation in Ethiopia is questionable to responding their duties, and peoples are not satisfied during the last ten years.

According to Mohammed lack of skilled manpower, professionalism, and the interference of leaders are some major problems of public relation experts for failing to discharge their duties properly.

Public Relation and Information Directorate Director at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation, Haji Ibsa, on his part said that no effective communication existed during the last ten years due to the absence of skilled manpower, bosses interference, limitation of institution, lack of concentration on professionalism, and less acceptance by bosses.

Mohammed noted that, PR officers were dependent on leaders and the free flow of information was restricted. On the other hand, lack of professionalism, sticking to the bosses thoughts only, and less acceptance by people are additional problems that ruined the success of PR officers in Ethiopia, he added.

It does not mean that the whole public relation officers working properly, especially some part of the federal sectors PR officers have shown outstanding performance, added Mohammed.

He further stated that even though, public relation is playing significant role in order to create good governance , and appreciating religious institutions they works aggressively on problem solving, however, it is not strong in Ethiopia based on the above listed problems.

Particularly, the issues of good governance is wide and national concern, it is not only a matter of PR officers, rather individuals are responsible to ensuring good governance with in the country, he noted. Good governance also includes the issue of development, public serving, peace, protecting human right and ensuring democracy.

He further stated that the government well known the absences of good governance in the country however no corrective action has taken by the ruling party due to the limitation of commitment.

The issue of good governance is the concern of individual then every citizen should be played their own role that so as to achieve the expected goal and ensuring democratic system in Ethiopia.

According to Haji, public relation has various significance of effective communication, providing solution, avoiding conflict, and providing numerous alternatives to both parties that in order to choose a better idea from available alternatives.

He also stated that public relation is not decisions maker or messenger, rather it provides actual information to government and people and the reverse is true. Following this, the government and people are taking action of deciding their choice, learns, and take notice based on the providing information as they want, Haji stressed.

Public relation is also significant for creating good governance with in the country and support religious institution's role in creating sustainable peace, he noted.

He further stated that officers should be committed to their professional ethics rather than serving as mouth pieces of their bosses while bosses should also respect the professional integrity of their PRs.

According to Mohammed, public relation has been playing significant role to strengthen good governance in the country by organizing communication package, raising public interest, and work coordination with bosses.

He further stated that the absence of community participation is difficult to achieve the goal of developmental plan, enhancing democracy and creating national consensus, he noted. In addition to this, peace, development, communication and democracy are never separated.

Although Ethiopia has registered rapid growth the practice of effective communication was not effective. Due to this, the destruction of infrastructure, political instability and human killing were happened some part of the country in the last two years, he added.

Since various nations, nationalities and religions exist in Ethiopia, the country needs to put in place good communication as crucial point to strengthen smooth relation between government and people as well as benefiting to ensuring good governance.

According to Mohammed, unders tanding government visions, developing skill, avoiding interference, work integrate with community, providing training, serving public interest, and understanding professionalism are significant to effective communication in the country, he elaborated.

Providing sustainable training, skill development, capability, give concentration to profession, sharing experiences from difference countries, developing communication, and changing the attitude of the bosses are some major significant points that in order to exercising good communication within the country, underline Haji.