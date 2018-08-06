Ethiopia: Focus On Effective Public Relation

Since recent month, Ethiopia is experiencing an unprecedented level of political reform. Fortunately, the audacity of the new Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed to realize the reforms has met warm welcome from the public as well as various friendly counties and international organizations.

The process is young and only a beginning. Ultimate success of the reform is likely to take time and effort. Hence the government and people need to work further hand in hand. For instance the government needs to engage in further dialogues and discussions with the public, political parties, civic society, religious organizations and other relevant sections of the community to clear up past misunderstandings, hear the real voices and concerns of the public, consider the suggestions of intellectuals and ideas of political parties among others.

Even though things are likely to go smoothly if we consider the current momentum, it is also likely that there could be some difficulties, confusions and intentional obstructions with a potential to disturb the process. Apart from the possible pitfalls, maintaining smooth interaction is also important.

Effective public relations is important in further upholding the strong synergy created between the government and the public. If properly handled effective public relation is a good means of preempting conflicts, addressing peoples grievances, raising people active participation in a democratic system and minimizing corruption, among others.

In the past the role and responsibility of public relations was hampered because of various problems. Among the problems that were affecting public relations work in the past are lack of capacity or professionalism, misunderstanding the role of public relation, unnecessary intervention of leadership among others.

Currently majority of the people are tuning themselves actively to the ongoing efforts of reform in the country. The rapid and considerate reforms are attracting the attention of the public and raising their interest to actively contribute their share in the overall activities of the nation.

This is an unprecedented level of opportunity for the government to mobile the public towards change and progress. The motivation created among the public can serve as an important step in boosting the building of democratic system, ensuring good governance, fighting corruption, and ensuring justice.

Therefore the government needs to take all the necessary actions to strike when the iron is hot. First of all the misunderstandings regarding the role of public relations should be alleviated as soon as possible. The public relation experts and officials need to understand that they should not serve as propaganda machinery or mouthpiece of their respective institutions. They should rather work towards listening to the burning desire of the public and pave the way for the government to address them. Furthermore they need to be empowered to be sources of genuine and immediate information to the public. The organizational and technical capacity limitations should be addressed immediately.

Moreover it is important to put in place a system where the media can enjoy a better and enhanced relation with the public relation institutions so that they can serve the public genuinely and objectively. This will also add for the effectiveness of the public relations endeavor which will, no doubt, contribute meaningfully for the successful realization of the on going reforms in the country.