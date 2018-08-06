Ethiopia: Making the Best Out of Film Sector

Watching movies is among the most enjoyed types of entertainment in Addis Ababa. When football, the other highly adored entertainment is on recess due to the rainy summer season cinemas take over as the leading means of entertainment for many youth.

Since many youth are on break during the season they are likely to show up at cinema and theatres here. Cultural Supervision Officer at Culture and Tourism Bureau Solomon Denu says the number of cinema is not enough compared to the number of watchers and the number of cinema varies from time to time as at one point in the past there were 45 of them, he added. Currently there are 39 cinema in Addis Ababa that are owned both by the private sector and the government.

According to Solomon the Bureau runs four of the cinema currently operational. These include Youth and Children Theatre, Ras Theatre, Hager Fiker Theatre and Art and Culture Hall. On the other hand, Solomon noted that the country is not able to achieve the desired goal from the sector due to lack of quality.

He remembered that ten years ago Ethiopia has only two cinema houses and the number of films produced were five up to ten films annually. With the rapid growth of the media this number has currently grown up to more than 100. In connection with this, the number of cinema accelerating time to time and the installation of house also built to comforts cinema hall rather than the earlier.

In addition to this, the number of young film producers has increased from 150 to 450 thereby raising the socio-economic advantages also increasing through time to time, he added. But it does not mean that adequate cinema houses were existing in the city, noted Solomon.

In spite of its good potential to be used as a tool of social transformation, the film sector still suffers various problems. One of the challenges is the producers priority to the income from the sector than the content.

Despite the increase in the number of films produced most of them are questionable to promote country's culture and values as a result of which the country has failed to benefited from the sector, he noted.

In order to growing film sector in Ethiopia, the government and various professional associations like film makers should increase their participation on the sector, he believes.

The bureau says it aims to create conducive environment, avoiding bureaucratic system, amending the rules and regulation of the cinema and working with stakeholders in order to enhance the film sector, he underlined.

Tadele Felke, a film scorer who participated in the production of more than 80 films says that film has various significance to the socio economic and political strength of the country; however Ethiopian film is not working aggressively to protect and promote the country's culture, social interaction, and enhancing tolerance of the country.

It does not mean that no films are seen Ethiopian culture, especially the filmmakers are working on their interest to raising the country's culture with the absence of any support, he noted.

According to Tadele, inadequate budget, and lack of professionals are some of the major problems of the sector. Related to this, the limitation of institution, limitation of producers' capability, film writers, audience and lack of concentration on the sector are other problems of the film, he added.

Particularly, film is an art and a mixture of music, picture, drama, participating various film makers, and differs from duration of time, by this, the film is unique from other entertainment, noted Tadele.

Ethiopian films still have to go a long distance to compare with the productions of other countries like Turkey, China, and America through quality, sources of earned income, and quantity. On the other hand, these countries have given due attention to the film industry, have adequate professionals, and plenty of institutions. As a result the film industry has become crucial source revenue to their country, and become instrument to nurture their culture, he noted.

Therefore due attention should be given to film sector by establishing training institutions, giving incentive to film makers so as to raise the sector's role to promote the country's image and preserve the culture, he underlined.

Public and International Relation Director with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Gezahagne Abate on his part said that film is playing significant role to protect country's culture, customs, and the overall activities of the country. However, Ethiopian films are not yet working aggressively to promote the country's culture as the interest of the amateurs is more on the income earned. Due to this, the lack of adverting tourism destination, methods of traditional conflict resolution mechanisms, code ethics, togetherness, and others are not severely promoted to different countries, he added.

According to Gezahagne, the lack of attention to the service, lack of skilled man power, limitation of institution which used to film training, lack of attention by government, and among others are some of the major problems of film sector which constrained the success of Ethiopian films.

Particularly, lack of skilled experts takes the lion's share of the problems when film is not stands to providing political, economic and societal benefits in Ethiopia. Due to this, amateur actors are involving in the film production without any skill training or knowledge. As a result, the main goal of the amateurs is to get more income rather than the moral and professional ethics of the industry and advantages of the sector to the country, noted Gezahagne.

He further stated that interest without knowledge does not help in strengthening the country's film industry, while the skilled labor protects the film as seen like eye pupil.

Currently, the Ministry is implementing a film policy to chart out how the film style should look like and to help the growth of the sector thereby maximizing the country's benefit from it. This does not mean that the Ministry will exercise a supervisory or censorship role rather than giving an advice to film makers so as to protect and preserved country's culture, he added.

Many stakeholders have involved in the formulation of the policy adding for its significance to develop patriotism, avoiding harmful action on culture, useful to nations strengthen, protecting customs and duty, and among others are the main issues which the policy stated out.

Meanwhile film has various significances when the country fully understands the sector and uses properly, unless it is the sources of conflict and country's become distracted especially countries like the existing of living different nations.

Establishing community institution, sharing experiences from other countries, fulfilling of film instrument, continuous training, and give incentive to film makers are the major inspiration of the sector that has to play indispensable role to enhancing the film sector, he elaborated.