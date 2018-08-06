Ethiopia: The Future of Political Parties Operation At Home

Now that many political parties are returning home to pursue peaceful political struggle, the practitioners are aspiring a more transparent, fair and competitive environment to operate effectively.

Upon completing his official visit to the United States, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed has recently announced here that various political parties, who were exiled and engaged in armed struggle, have now decided to return home and start peaceful political struggle via the incumbent political system.

For instance President of Patriotic Ginbot 7 Movement Prof. Berhanu Nega recently told Foreign Media that the party planned to return home within a month to be part of the Reform and participate in the upcoming national election.

As Ethiopia could be saved from disintegration and separation by true democratic system, the movement needs a political system that is established on nationality-based and true democracy, Prof. Berhanu confirmed.

President of Unity for Democracy and Justice (UDJ) Tigistu Awolu told The Ethiopian Herald that democracy can exist when many competitive political parties are allowed to participate in the politics of a country fairly.

"Democracy can become true when differences could drive themselves impartially. It is not a must to be identical, there must be a variety of thoughts between political parties," Tigistu believes.

"Even if a party could govern the hearts and minds of the majority, it is not always true to say the party is democratic. Thus, other competitive political parties should join the system to entertain the majority's beliefs and assumptions."

For many years, there was no competitive political thought in our country due to the prevalence of ethnic politics, hatred and retaliation among the political parties that existed. That was why we failed to move forward in strengthening the country's democratization process, he explains.

Currently, the ruling party which is led by Dr. Abiy Ahmed has conventional political perspective, but it should not be seen as the only righteous thought that could govern the majority, he added.

The idea of the Prime Minister with regard to calling the political parties, who were pursuing armed struggle, for peaceful competition with the ruling and other opposition political parties is showing excellence.

These political parties may reunite with other parties who have related ideology and perspective. But, they need to compete each other in ideals and principles for the betterment of their country, particularly in policy making, rather than office-seeking and vote-seeking mentality, Tigistu commented.

Even though its decision to change from an extreme thought to peaceful engagement is debatable, they should also stand for absolute and free democratic order, he says.

In fact, their goal would rather be confirmed through the deed picture witnessed from their real presentation at the ground. It really demands to be proved by its commitment for the growth of a democratic rule, Tigistu believes.

"If a party is autocratic, it would use armed struggle; whereas a democratic party would compete with thoughts and beliefs. The reality we see here today is encouraging, but if it changes tomorrow, the competition will also change. Thus, the ball is on the ruling party's court."

President of the Ethiopian Raey Party Teshale Sebro for his part says real change cannot be achieved by armed struggle. It rather could have been brought up by election cards.

According to Teshale, those who loosen tight shoulders with arms do not have other alternative except peaceful competition. That is why they decided to continue peaceful negotiation with the ruling or other opposition parties in order to bring real change in the country.

Indeed, if there is conducive political system, there will also be conducive environment to serve the country and the people in general, Teshale believes.

"If such political parties could freely dispatch their policies and strategies to the people via the established participatory political system, they will obtain vote of acceptance from the people and serve their country at last."

Teshale argues that to make the democratization process more effective and efficient, it is crucial to amend proclamations, laws and regulations in order to incorporate the perspective of all political parties who have public stands on the spot.

He also insists that if there is transparency and public participation in the system, all parties would cooperate to pave the way for the country to go through the right direction towards democratization.

Both Tigistu and Teshale preferred a qualitative shift in the strategies and behavior from such political parties in the context of political transformation processes.

The first step of a successful transformation involves, first, the parties undertaking a verifiable shift in the means of struggle by demonstrating its willingness to abandon its capacity to conduct armed activities and demobilize its military apparatus.

The second step will be to undergo a shift in the arena of struggle by continuing its political engagement through active participation within the existing legal democratic framework, Tigistu and Teshale highlighted.

Participating political parties in politics can be considered as allowing citizens to participate and decide in their future. Hence, the participation of such political parties would offer citizens unique benefits, including opportunities to influence policy choices, choose and engage political leaders to run office, they stated.