Ethiopia: Domestic Adoption Thriving Despite Lack of Awareness

Domestic adoption of Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC's) is getting momentum despite attitudinal problem of guardians who choose foreign adoption, according to Ministry of Children and Women Affairs.

The government enacted the domestic adoption proclamation two year ago to encourage the adoption of children locally after banning foreign adoption. The government decided to ban foreign adoption due to problems related to lack of protection that is given for the children and the disagreement between the adopters and the children.

Children's Support Service and Inspection Directorate with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Sintayehu Mammo told The Ethiopian Herald that when children are adopted by foreigners they are at risk of losing their identity, culture and customs.

The right of the child given for foreign adoption is not duly protected as they are not able to ask their right and even are not aware of their rights and duties. They are also likely to face also physiological side effect of the children and lack of awareness with foreign peoples.

"Even we observe that there was a foreign adopters which lefts the child on the streets. This indicates that not only protection of their rights, but also the attitude of the adopters towards the child is not this much good." She elaborated.

On the contrary, Sintayehu says, most local foster parents hold the view that, they consider the adoptive child as their biological child. Currently an average of 150-200 children are adopted by local adopters annually.

Weizero Sintayehu added that, the Ministry encourages local adoption to make the children aware of their culture, custom and belief of his/her parents or country. The other main thing is providing a situation that to grow the child with their parents by adopting their own culture, custom and identity.

This may reduce the psychological side effect of the child and the child feels happiness.

Our local society awareness towards adopting the local adoption is now very high.

According to Sintayehu though there is lack of capacity properly handle the problem, it is possible to address it with self-capacity.

She however reiterated that the formidable challenge they are facing is peoples attitude towards foreign adoption as the only and best option. She explained that many parents who give children for adoption were used to earning funding by giving the children for foreign adoption.

Since children with special needs are not getting enough protection there is a need to establish an orphanage which is able to fulfill what they needs rather than individuals.