4 August 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Highlights Significance of Breastfeeding to Prevent Malnutrition

By Dargie Kahsay

Breastfeeding has irreplaceable role of preventing malnutrition, protecting lifelong healthy of children and reducing child mortality, the Ministry of Health said.

Last Wednesday, the Ministry launched the 2018 World Breastfeeding Week, with the theme: "Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life," aimed at linking nutrition security with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-II).

Briefing journalists yesterday, Ministry's Nutrition Senior Advisor Dr. Belaynesh Yifru stated that breastfeeding is the basis for building healthy generation. Breastfeeding prevents malnutrition and has also irreplaceable role to decrease child mortality, Dr. Belaynesh said.

According to her, breastfeeding has been a good culture in Ethiopia where about 96 percent of Ethiopian mothers feed breast to their children; but many do not keep on the principle to provide breastfeeding for children at least for six months.

Currently in Ethiopia, only 58 percent of mothers are aware of the significance of breastfeeding for children till six months without any additional food and water, she stated.

Dr. Belaynesh noted: "Over 50 million children in the world are underweight while the remaining 42 million are overweight. In Ethiopia, 38 percent of children faced stunting, mainly due to lack of proper breastfeeding. While only 45 percent of children got the minimum nutrition requirement."

She stated that a mother need to feed breast her baby within one hour after birth up to six months, unless decided by physicians.

Hiwet Darsenie, Nutrition Expert in Women and Children Health Directorate with the Ministry, for her part said that the Ministry is celebrating the breastfeeding week to raise awareness among the people, and inform the significance of breastfeeding, and engage mothers to feed nutrition for childrens.

As part of food security and poverty reduction strategies, breastfeeding is connecting with SDG targets and GTP-II objectives, she added.

It was learned that Breastfeeding Week has been celebrated every year from August 01 to 07; and Ethiopia is now celebrating the 2018 World Breastfeeding Week for the tenth time.

