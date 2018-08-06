Ethiopia: Modernization Journey of Ethiopia's Commodity Market

Although Ethiopia has linked its trade history to the ancient civilizations, its market system was traditional and backward until recent years. There was no legal trading system. The market was monopolized by the buyers and the system was too traditional. This backward market system has negatively affected the country's trade and quality of products even though the country is rich in many agricultural products.

Wendmagegnehu Negera, Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) and Habtamu Sisay, State Minister at Ministry of Trade said that although the country is rich with agricultural products and its productivity increased from time to time, there were no relevant changes and the farmers have not been beneficiaries from the sector until recent years.

Wendmagegnehu stated that, although the awareness of farmers and product and productivity has increased by introducing agricultural extension programs, the market system was not well organized until the launching of the modern market system by ECX. In addition, due to lack of attention for quality of export products, absence of market information, absence of legal guarantee between producers, suppliers and exporters there were deep challenges of market on agricultural products.

According to Wendmagegnehu the establishment of ECX has played vital role in raising the awareness and attitude of the people from policy makers up to farmers. Now, Ethiopia have a modern institutional market exchange system which exchange main agricultural products for export, give due attention for quality products, contribute for the development of macro economy and introduced new systems and technologies to the market.

Habtamu also said that Ethiopia has a long history of trade since the ancient civilizations but unlike its old age the market system was backward and held on traditional way waiting one day in a week and unregulated market. In addition absence of clear policies, strategies and legal frameworks made complex internal and external problems to the market and affects the overall development of the country's trade.

Habtamu said that during the last two decades government enacted and implemented clear policies and strategies and focusing on building strong institutions to support the development of the trade. In this regard the establishment of ECX has played significant role during the past ten years of its existence specially to increase the quality of agricultural export products, to increase export trade, to control illegal market and transaction and to create trust on product receiving countries, the State Minister stated.

Currently ECX have 22 branches with product receiving, quality test laboratory, warehouse service providers with skilled work force and material inputs from only two branches during its establishment in 2008.

According to Wendmagegnehu the current branches can store 307 thousand tons at a time and annually they have storage capacity of 700 thousand tone agricultural products. As the branches are found near the farmers they immediately report and give response to the local and regional administrations and extension services for any quality problems in the products. Due to this process the quality of agricultural products is increasing and meeting international standards.

According to Wondmagegnehu , ECX has marketed 4.8 million tone agricultural products worth of 180.3 billion Birr during the past ten years. Initially ECX has started payment agreement with two banks and currently 14 commercial banks are working together with ECX through online system.

At this time, more than 5500 seller and buyer costumers have opened bank accounts and during the last ten years 182 billion birr has been deposited for commercialization and from this 177 billion birr was paid for sellers, the CEO said.

After seven years of outcry exchange system, ECX has totally changed its system to electronic market system innovated by its own workers three years ago. Now, every market exchange puts information data, every process implemented through information technology and reliable market information system network has been implemented. Wendmage gnehu said that currently ECX is marketing seven agricultural products mainly coffee, sesame, haricot bean and other agricultural products.

He added that ECX is widening its service and accessibility to become internationally competitive market institution. Currently it is on preparation to begin market beyond agricultural products like factory products.

Habtamu noted the institution has created an opportunity for farmers and producers to decide the price of their product unlike the previous traditional market, which was under the interest of the buyers. This would play crucial role to increase the quality of agricultural export, products of the country and by spreading updated market information to set prices properly.

Not only that ECX has played to balance the trade it has also built trust between buyers and providers, adds value to increase export trade by dramatically increasing the quality of agricultural products and to develop legal market system in the country, Habtamu added.

Habtamu indicated that illegal trade, quality problems, weak market linkage, weak promotion of products at the international market and limitations in product and market accessibility are still the challenges of the country's trade. Thus he stressed that ECX has to play its own role using its experiences and transform the overall development of the country's trade.

Engineer Oliero Opiyo, Director General of Ethiopian Commodity Exchange Authority (ECXA) for his part said that the establishment of ECX sensitizes modern market system in Ethiopia, to control market crises and introduce fair, transparent and fast exchange market system. In addition it minimizes cost for buyers and sellers, solves the problem of market information, build legal guarantee between buyers and sellers and creates transparent market system, Oliero said. He added that generally ECX creates a modern market in Ethiopia and it plays a significant role to transform Ethiopian agricultural products market.

According to the General Director currently the number of customers of ECX has reached 17,067 and 333 recognized members within ten years and it plans to become internationally competitive market institution by 2020.

Ethiopian Commodity Exchange celebrated its 10th anniversary this week by the theme "building modern market for sustainable economic development".