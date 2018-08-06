The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Ethiopian delegation visit to the United States of America, headed by PM Abiy Ahmed last week was fruitful and expected to raise the Diaspora engagement as well as remittance inflow.

Meles Alem, spokesperson to the Ministry, told the press yesterday that the visit was successful in breaking down the rough wall which was problematic for over forty years and building a new bridge between the diaspora and the Ethiopian government.

During the Prime Minister's visit, 20 forums were held in Washington DC, Los Angeles and Minnesota; Meles said adding that these forums were attended by Ethiopian Diaspora residing in 118 countries including 70 political party leaders, activists and scholars. The events were covered by 63 community radios, websites and social media.

On the sideline, the PM has held discussions with US Vice President Mike Pence, World Bank and IMF chiefs as part of enhancing the bilateral ties and about the current political developments in Ethiopia, Meles added. The PM has called upon these institutions to contribute in the post conflict peace efforts between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Meles further said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to open consular office in Minnesota taking in to account the 60,000 Ethiopians inhabitting the city.