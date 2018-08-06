Ethiopia: ODA Students Score Highest GPA in Grade 12 National Exam

In about five years since establishment a special secondary school of Oromia Development Association (ODA) has succeeded in producing the two top scorers of this year's Grade 12 National Examination, according to ODA.

Two students of Oromia Development Association (ODA) have scored 647 and 649 the highest mark ever scored by students who sat for secondary school leaving certificate examination.

According to ODA Director General Dajane Itticha told journalists that the special secondary school at Adama branch which is run by the association has sat a total of 103 student of grade 12 this year of which 69 are boys and 34 girls.

According to the current Ethiopian curriculum, high school students sit for a secondary school leaving certificate examination at grade twelve which is evaluated out of 700. So far the highest mark scored by the 12 graders throughout the country was 639.

But the two students from the Adama Bracnh of ODA special Secondary School have broken the record as they scored 647 and 649. Out of the total of 103 students 9 have scored above 600, 67 between 500 and 600, 16 between 450 and 500 while 10 student scored 400 and450.

The Adama Branch of ODA special high school was established in 2013 followed by the Gudar Branch a year later. The association is also constructing a third one in Lega Tafo Lega Dadi town with an outlay of 300 million birr.

By establishing the special secondary schools, ODA aims to recruit highly talented students and offer high quality education, which fits their talent. Accordingly, the schools enroll students with good results at Grade 8 examination from across Oromia state and who manage to pass the entrance test.

Ever since its establishment, no student of the school has failed to pass the secondary school leaving examination, he said. The main reason for the students outstanding performance is the cooperation between teachers, students and the society which live around the area and even the farmers of the west Shoa zone have a lot of contributions.

For example farmers in West Shoa zone have contributed 250 quintals of teff for the students last year and this shows how much the society have an interest towards supporting those students.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Director of Oromia Development Union Dejene Itticha says that the association aims to make the schools center of excellence while their outstanding performance helps to motivate a large number of fellow students in the region.

Outside the state the school also admits students from Dire Dawa City Administration, Harari State, Benish angul-Gumuz State and Kemise area in Amhara State.

Oromia development association is established in 1993 by the people to benefit the people. This association contributes a lot for the people as well as for the country by producing a qualified students which can be taken as a role model for the other students and schools.