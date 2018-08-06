Ethiopia: Nation Earns U.S.$25 Million From Cement Export Despite Challenges

Ethiopia has earned 25 million USD from the export of cement over the past fiscal year, Chemical and Construction Input Industry Development Institute indicated.

Compared with the revenue made over its preceding fiscal year, which was 17 million USD, the current one is encouraging, it added.

But the earning fall far short of meeting plan which was to obtain 42 million USD, Cement and Related Industry Research Development Technology Director Simegn Degu told this reporter. "Issues relating to scarcity of inputs locally and shortage of foreign currency, among others, impeded the attainment of the plan."

According to him, in terms of production, the current one has shown a slight increment from that of the past fiscal year (0.6 percent). "Last fiscal year the national production stood at nine million tons while production during its preceding fiscal was 8.4 million ton."

The government is encouraging investors to engage in the cement production, Semegnew noted.

He also unveiled that the current national cement production potential is 17 million tons.

Over twenty one cement factories have been operational in the country but six of them shifted to the production of gypsum, according to him.