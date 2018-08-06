Ethiopia: Tackling Unemployment

Today the rate of unemployment is higher at a global stage. Countries of third world in particular are unable to create jobs even to graduates youths, as documents show.

UN Labor Agency report reveals that unemployment has remained high while quality jobs harder to find in 2018.

Youths who graduated from different higher education institutions not only face challenges of getting jobs but job partiality of employers adds to the problem even to secure the available ones.

Trading Economics in its website revealed that "Unemployment rate in Ethiopia decreased to 16.80 percent in 2015 from 17.40 percent in 2014.

Unemployment Rate in Ethiopia averaged 19.88 percent from 1999 until 2015, reaching an all time high of 26.40 percent in 1999 and a record low of 16.80 percent in 2015."

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia report 2016/17 also indicated that employment status in 2016 (in urban areas of the country) had been 41.44 percent.

Of the total employed population the great extent was self-employed followed by the private sector (20.16percent), and the government sector 14.29 percent employment and, the highest proportion of the employed population of urban areas was in the age group of 25-29 which was 21.59 percent; followed by those in the age group 20-24 (i.e., 15.0 percent).

From these age groups those graduated youths are included. Regarding vacancies there was 327,397 vacancy announcements in general and for fresh graduates it was unstated on the report.

Mintamir told to this reporter that she is a graduate of computer science from Woldia University in 2015 but it is difficult to find jobs related to her educational qualifications.

"I am looking for job but it is tough to secure one."

Some companies even are seen making tailored job advertisements, meaning they have already determined who would get that job and they advertize it just to pretend they are fair, she added

Another youth who is accounting graduate from Rift Valley University is of the same opinion with Mintamir. He said he is ready to get employed even if the kind of job is not related to his educational qualifications.

Of course, it is in my best interest to work as an accountant but most employers bar us from joining their staffs with strict criteria such as a number of years of job experience, he complained.

Yayehu Demelash also said those years before job scarcity was only the headache of those fresh graduates. "Recently even those with a master's degree find it hard to get jobs."

While the main objective of higher educational sectors is to generate a competent, motivated, adaptable and creative workforce, the graduates should serve their country in their capacities.

Of course, the government has been helping the youth to organize in Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in which they are offered with finance and technical assistances.

However, the implementation has to be reviewed. Not in few places, operators that graduated their five years of term are seen occupying the manufacturing sheds.

Thus, relevant government bodies have to aggressively see into the problem to tackle the problem of unemployment.