Ethiopia: Factory Working to Deepen Its Toe On Cement Markets

Mugher Cement Factory is making various activities to expand its market share and catch up with other leading cement factories.

The national market share of the factory currently stands 17 per cent and the industry produced over 997,000 ton of cement this year, up by 91 ton from the previous year, says Akalu Gebrehiwot Mugher Factory General Manager.

Similarly the industry's sale exceeded last year's performance by 190 million Birr. The Factory loads about 4,000 ton of cement daily and targets to boost production by enhancing adopting new technologies and packages, he added.

Above all, the human resource mobilization works have largely contributed to the progress of the industry. Now days, there is adequate supply of cement nationally what we need is more market. The Factory plans to double the production capacities of its plants but hard currency shortage has been the main constraint.

The Factory supplies its product for mega projects including housing projects, Gigil Gibe III and Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The Production Plant is located near to the raw materials and is equipped with the required and efficient technologies that boost production. But In addition to increasing production, the Industry by embracing the local community is engaged on expansion of social services like electricity.

As per of its community services , the Factory set up primary, secondary and preparatory schools where families of the factory's workers and local communities can easily access education.

Principal of the Community Secondary and Preparatory Schools Deslegn Gemechu said previously the employees' turnover had been in search of better education for their families. This led the industry to build schools. And Muger Community schools have been successful in producing competent students with many completing university educations. So far the school was able to send total 2640 students for university education.

As to him so far the Mugher Community schools provided quality educations from kindergarten to preparatory levels.

The schools owned by the industry besides providing teachings, also create job opportunities for many people and help its workers to upgrade their education levels at the schools and get promoted.

Meanwhile parents collectively organized grand ceremony for university graduates who attended lower level educations at the Community schools.