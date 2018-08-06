Ethiopia: A Fight to Rescue Lowland Areas From Invasive Weed - Prosopis

Any measure aimed at preventing or containing a given problem should be taken with adequate analysis of its benefits and risks otherwise it may end up bringing more harm than good. An invasive weed native to Mexico, South America and the Caribbean has brought additional challenge to pastoral and agro-pastoral communities in east Africa. The plant was deliberately introduced to Ethiopia (also to Eastern Africa) in 1970s in the hope that it could play roles in tackling desertification in over grazed arid and semi-arid areas by certain multinational development agencies, as noted by (Rettberg and Müller-mahn, 2012).

The weed with scientific name Prosopis juliflora L (Prosopis in our case) is one of the world's worst woody invasive plant, according to a study by Berhanu and Tesfaye, (2006) and ; Ros et al.(2014).

The ever-green and fast-growing mimosa tree or shrub forms impenetrable spiny thickets, and at maturity reach a height of 12 meters with trunk diameter of 1.2 meters, as the researchers indicated. Other studies have proven that the weed makes up a number one priority invasive plant in Ethiopia.

The areas' most adversely affected nationally include the Afar and Somali Regions in the east and southeast of the country and the area around Dire Dawa city. There were also moderately affected areas in Amhara, Oromia, Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) and Tigray Regions, Steele et al. (2009).

It however has brought more harm than good.

"The worst impacts on the ecosystem include forming impenetrable shrubby thickets, invading water courses, lowering the water-table and thus indirectly starving plants of other species of moisture and nutrients, creating what are known as 'green deserts', largely devoid of life, instead of meeting the stated objective," Gordon and Arne, (2013) wrote.

To make matters worse, Prosopis is known to inflicting physical injuries on animals and human apparently resulting in some human fatalities.

"Its thorns causes itching are inflicting wounds on legs, hands causing even amputation of legs and hands due to infection of wounds, a 2004 study by Senayit et al asserted.

Getnet worku Ayane is Biosafety and Invasive Alien Species Regulating Direcor and Biosafety National Advisory Committee Capacity Building Expert. He is of the same opinion as to the origin of the species. "Prosopis was first planted in Dire Dawa and spread out to region of Afar, Somale, Harrar, Gigiga and the like."

Its thorny leaves helps to be resilient even in drought seasons making the plant ever green, according to him.

Previously, the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR) has implemented series of projects to prevent the spread of Prosopis but the efforts failed to bear fruits, he said. Still projects are underway to get lasting solution to the pressing problem created by the invasive weed.

In addition to this, the government is looking at ways of turning the wood of the plant to source of domestic energy--charcoal.

To organize and lead the efforts toward a successful end, the Ministry of Environmental, Forest and Climate Change has dedicated a directorate as of last May, according to him.

One of the aims of the directorate is to create awareness on people not only about Prosopis but also other alien plants.

He also made clear that there is no single-best approach to follow in the prevention and containment of the species.

Approaches known through research include mechanical, chemical and biological ones.

Mechanical control options include the physical felling or uprooting of plants, often in combination with burning (Van Wilgen et al., 2001). Manual and mechanical control methods involve the removal by hand, or with tools, implements, or machines of an infestation's individual invaders. Controlling alien plant invasions manually may include hand-pulling, uprooting, hoeing, felling or cutting back.

Chemical control methods, involving the judicious use of approved herbicides, can improve the efficacy of manual and mechanical clearing activities.

Applying systemic herbicides to cut tree-stumps or to incisions made in the bark of trees or shrubs (in a procedure known as frilling) will, on spreading through the vascular tissue of treated invaders, eventually kill the targeted trees or shrubs.

Basal stem applications and stem injections have the same effect. These applications are very target specific with no discernable non target impacts (Gordon and Arne, 2013).

Biological control (bio-control) has in recent decades gained acceptance in many countries as the most cost effective and reliable means of managing large infestations of invasive alien plant species.

Bio-control involves the deliberate, closely-monitored introduction of one or more species of highly specialized alien organisms that hail from the original home range of the invading plant species, and which physiologically are adapted to feeding exclusively on or attacking exclusively plants of that species as noted by Gordon and Arne.

What is need now is to accelerate the all-round effort of fighting the invasive weed. And all concerned bodies have to join forces to success the effort and even to bring innovative solution to the problem.