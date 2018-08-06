Ethiopia: Tribute to the Patriotic Engineer - Ethiopians Never Give Up Their Bravery!

editorial

Last Thursday morning, Ethiopians heard the shocking news that broke their hearts. Engineer Simegnewe Bekele, the patriotic project manager of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was scandalously found dead in a broad day light slumped at the wheel of his car with a gunshot wound to his head at the capital's historic Meskel Square.

The construction of the four billion USD dam - a major move in bringing about the desired economic transformation and enabling the country reach middle income status - was commenced in Benishangule Gumuz state near the Ethio-Sudanese border in 2011. Upon completion, the dam is expected to produce 6,450 MW of electricity, a significant addition to the current national capacity of just over 4,300MW. And the assassination of Simegnewe came at a time when more than 60 percent of the construction is completed.

True, the death of the heroic engineer will be remembered as one of the most agonizing incidents in Ethiopian history. This is because; ever since the outset of the project, Simegnewe had been both the symbol of the dam and its project manager. He devoted his life for the cause of the dam.

For the last seven years, he had spent most of his time at the site of the dam which is characterized by harsh weather conditions. Citizens and journalists alike who went to visit GERD and got the chance to meet with Simegnewe bear witness to his patriotic and heroic spirit. His dedication and hard work, many agree, mirrored the commitment of Ethiopians to realize this flagship project.

And without a doubt, an attack against this national icon and precious son of Ethiopia is an attack against Ethiopians, and their national pride and interests. The fact that the act was executed at Meskel Square in broad day light adds insult to injury. Hence, it would not be difficult to assume that the main intention of the assassins is to kill the spirit of Ethiopians and the new hope for change and progress.

This is what has been witnessed in the farewell ceremony of the patriot; the people with great sorrow and disappointment took to the street and demonstrated their anger demanding the responsible body to disclose the result of the investigation.

Humanly, everybody shows sympathy when an innocent human being lost his life in a broad day light at the hands of traitors. More than that, what made the people angrier is that it is an attack against Ethiopia. That is why Ethiopians cried and felt great pain. We wondered who is behind this evil deed. But at the end, we realize that whoever is behind, it does not change the fact that it is an attack against the peoples of Ethiopia.

Nonetheless, history clearly tells us Ethiopia never gives up! It is the tradition that is enshrined in the hearts and minds of Ethiopians that whenever the country faces national crisis or attack, its citizens tend, more than ever, to become more united. As so many efforts in the past by various forces, this one is also a national threat. But, Ethiopians are specialists in triumphing over such evil acts.

It cannot be denied that it is a collective shame and humiliation for Ethiopians. And of course, our symbolic patriot might be dead. But this by no means would kill the spirit of Ethiopians to accomplish the dam or maintain unity and national price. As in the past, when Ethiopia faced such threats from traitors, the only way to prevail over this one is by preserving what the conspirators want to destroy; that is the spirit of Ethiopianism, the spirit of unity, confidence, and above all, Ethiopia. Our history has it that the more they try to terrorize, divide and weaken us, the more we become calm, united and stronger.