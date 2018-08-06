Ethiopia: End of Schism, Excommunication

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) faithful joyously welcomed the reunion of the two Synods at home and in exile in the US following the end of nearly three decades of schism and excommunication.

Thanks to Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed's effective mediation, His Holiness Abuna Merkorios IV, Patriarch of EOTC in exile and His Holiness Abuna Mathias VI, Patriarch of EOTC at home have expressed their joy to labor together for the greatness of the Church.

Yesterday, His Holiness Abuna Merkorios arrived at Bole International airport and warmly welcomed by Abuna Mathias, Church fathers and the Orthodox faithful. Later on, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, the two Synods officially declared the end of the separation.

His Holiness Abuna Mathias said "when this day falls, I am thrilled with the fulfillment of God's will. And the church is overjoyed, and the people of Ethiopia rejoiced, and I truly felt great joy."

The serenity of the unification is so wonderful; the Holy Church that has been divided for 27 years is united in our day, His Holiness added.

"I have often been reminded for so many years, I would say, that I would like to end the schism as it is a danger for the future of the Church and the people of Ethiopia," Abuna Mathias said adding "For all will be by the will of God, the day has finally come with the unforgettable commitment of the Prime Minister."

Melakehiwot Aba Efrem, Head of Saint Marcos Church told The Ethiopian Herald that the reconciliation is exciting for the Church, for the faithful and for the country.

PM Abiy with His Holiness Abuna Mathias

Though, the reconciliation idea was initiated during the time of His Holiness Abuna Pawlos, being the will of the Almighty God and with the help of the new Prime Minister, the two Synods of the Church are now unified.

Division has no benefit, unity can do more for the Church and to strengthen peace and love in Ethiopia, he stated.

Priest Abebe Mamu of the Debre-Metmek Saint Philip Church for his part said that unity means victory. In unity, there is a way to prevail over difficulties and the Church preaches unity and love in mercy as Jesus Christ prayed for peace, unity and love. The faithful should follow these teachings, Priest Abebe underlined.

"The Church is very thankful to Dr. Abiy Ahmed for his effective leadership in uniting the Holy Synod and the country. Today will be a great day in the history of the Church."

Ethiopians across the globe joining the Holy reunification and joy

Ethiopian Ambassador to the United States Kassa Tekleberhan in his personal facebook account said that this is a new breakthrough in EOTC, for all Christians and Ethiopians as our father, Abuna Merkorios (IV), Patriarch of Ethiopia Orthodox Church who was in exile for more than 20 years headed to Ethiopia, accompanied by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

Fitsum Arega, PM Office Chief of Staff twitted: following the end of the 27 years old separation of the Holy Synods, His Holiness Abune Merkorios, the 4th Patriarch of EOTC, has arrived in his homeland after more than two decades in exile in the same flight with PM Abiy amid the joy & jubilations.

An account handled by Mesfinnegash @mesfine twitted: The BEST news of the decade for the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, its followers and the country too: the two synods agreed to end the split and unify under one synod.

"Cheerful ecumenical news: the feud of 1991 between Patriarchs Abuna Merkorios & Abuna Mathias of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, with some 38 million faithful, has been healed. The two Synods approved arrangement facilitated by Ethiopian PM Ably Ahmed," tweeted Dr. harry hagopian‏_@harryhagopian.