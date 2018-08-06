South Africa: Hundreds Left Homeless After More Than 50 Shacks Destroyed in Joburg Blaze

More than a hundred people have been left homeless after multiple shacks were destroyed in a blaze in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were called to the Kathrada Park informal settlement at around 04:00.

The informal settlement is situated between Claremont and Newclare, west of Johannesburg.

Mulaudzi said over 50 shacks were destroyed in the blaze and around 120 people were left homeless.

"The fire was caused by an unattended candle. One shack caught fire and then it spread to the rest of the shacks."

No injuries had been reported.

Source: News24