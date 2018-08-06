West Africa: Register for the Forum On Internet Freedom in Africa 2018 (Fifafrica18)

press release

We are excited to open registration for the upcoming Forum on Internet Freedom in Africa 2018 (FIFAfrica18) set to take place on 26-28 September, 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

The Forum is a landmark event that convenes various stakeholders from the internet governance and online rights arenas in Africa and beyond to deliberate on gaps, concerns and opportunities for advancing privacy, access to information, free expression, non-discrimination and the free flow of information online on the continent.

The MFWA is jointly hosting the Forum this year with the Uganda-based organisation, Collaboration for International ICT Policy in East and Southern Africa (CIPESA). This is the first time the FIFAfrica event is being held in West Africa. It follows last year's event which was held in South Africa.

Indeed, spreading the physical footprint of FIFAfrica across different regions of the continent ensures that the Forum lives up to its goal of unpacking internet freedom challenges and opportunities in sub-regions of Africa. This will lead to developing responses that are collaborative, and informed by insights from the experience of other sub-regions of the continent.

Hosting the Forum in West Africa for the first time will not only open up the space to more West African civil society, private sector and public sector actors to contribute their experiences to the regional discussion, but will also give life to the Forum's commitment of ensuring broader regional representation and deepening conversations across the continent.

Register here - You can also make suggestions for session topics, panels, skills clinics, presentations or any additional activities that you would like to see happen prior or alongside the Forum.

Our vision is to have a Forum with representation from as many countries in Africa as possible. There is limited funding to support participation at FIFAfrica18. Please note that preference will be given to applicants who can partially support their attendance.