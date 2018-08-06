3 August 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Pupil Jailed for Insulting Annie Walsh Principal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yusufu .S Bangura

For the second week running, Magistrate Santigie Bangura has order the remand of one Albert Academy Pupil at the Male Correctional Centre for allegedly insulting the Principal of Annie Walsh Memorial Secondary School on Facebook.

Relying on Facebook exchanges with some Annie Walsh pupils, police had charged Alie Francis Alliah Mansaray with defamatory libel and insulting language contrary to section 26 and 3(1) of the Public Order Act of 1965.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ibrahim S. Mansaray, alleges that the accused person on Wednesday, 11th July 2018, in Freetown, used obscene, abusive and insulting words against Mrs. Ophelia Morrison, with intent to provoke her to commit a breach of the peace.

At the start of the preliminary investigations yesterday, the first prosecution witness Adebisi Sylvia Morrison, who is daughter of the complainant, said she was browsing her Facebook and viewed comments beneath a picture of an Annie Walsh Student in which the accused person insulted her mother.

"Two minutes later, I started receiving calls from my friends explaining to me with regards what I saw on Facebook," she narrated. "I called my mother and told her about it."

Thereafter, she said her mother reported the matter at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Freetown.

The accused is represented by J.M. Jengo.

Magistrate Bangura adjourned the matter to 8th August.

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone and Liberia Express Willingness to Ratify the African Court Protocol Soonest

Arusha, 8 August 2018: The Republic of Sierra Leone and the Republic of Liberia have expressed their willingness to… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.