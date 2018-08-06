Sierra Leone: 'We Will Provide Multipurpose Identity Cards'

..NCRA chief assures

August 3, 2018

By Mohamed Massaquoi

NRCA Director General Mohamed Mobashir Massaquoi

Director General of the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) yesterday stated that the authority will assiduously work to provide multipurpose national identity cards to Sierra Leoneans, adding that all data collected during the registration process have been verified.

Mohamed Mobashir Massaquoi was yesterday addressing the press at the Ministry of Internal Affairs conference hall in Freetown.

He said the reason for the conference was to explain to journalists and civil society members activities the NCRA has outlined for the commemoration of 'civil registration and vital statistics day', scheduled for 10th August.

Massaquoi said the registration exercise was done at the time the country was preparing toconduct elections, thus delaying the issuance of customised identity cards.

Parliament enacted the National Civil Registration Bill on 30th June 2016 to pave way for the establishment of the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA). Civil registration, according to Massaquoi, is essential for modern administrative systems as it creates an inclusive society, thus protecting human rights and ensuring proper delivery of public services in the country.

"I know that people are very much concerned about their data. This government is committed to make this process fruitful by ensuring that all of those who were registered during that exercise will be issued their identity. NCRA will continue to sensitising Sierra Leoneans for better understanding about the process. This will be part of our activities marking the commemoration of the 'civil registration and vital statistics day', in all of these, we want to provide a credible identity cards that will stand the test of time," he said.