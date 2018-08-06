Sierra Leone: Ipam Signs $50m Agreement for Construction of New Lecture Rooms

Prof Kpakima signed the agreement on behalf of IPAM at State House

The Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) has signed an agreement with FEMAB Properties for the construction of new residential hostels and lecture rooms at Bureh Town, just outside Freetown.

Femab Properties Limited is a Limited Liability Company incorporated under the Nigerian Companies and Allied Matters Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria. It is engaged in Real Estate Consultancy and Development, including Civil Engineering Construction, Property Management, Property Sales and lettings and Estate Development.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Aiah Kpakima, said the current students' population has outgrown facilities as the number of students keeps increasing by day.

"As of 2017, IPAM already has 5733 students and the projection for the next ten years will reach 25,000 students," he disclosed.

Prof. Kpakima said the Tower Hill compound is so small that it couldn't accommodate all the students, and that to salvage the situation the administration rents over ten spaces for lectures across Freetown at very expensive fees.

The minister said 25% of the total project cost would paid by IPAM while the remaining 75% would be funded by FEBAM.

"The first phase of the programme will be completed in two years. That is really impressive and we are extremely happy that this has begun and we it would improve quality of higher education," he said

Chief Minister, Professor David Francis, said government was supportive of the initiative because they believe it promotes the educational transformational agenda of President Bio.

"We know that the president has prioritised free education, but even at the higher education sector the interest and focus is on entrepreneurship education as a driving force for economic generation and expansion," he said.

Prof. Francis said infrastructural development was a backbone to the provision of higher quality education, adding "for the first time in the history of this nation, we see public private partnership moving to ensure that higher quality education is given an economic face."

The Chief Minister said they were hopeful the new model would be replicated in other public institutions like Njala University and Fourah Bay College.