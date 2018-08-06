Uganda: Ashanti King Praises President Museveni for Restoring Kingdoms

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has hosted the visiting Ashanti King, Asantehene Otumfou Nana Osei Tutu the 2nd from Ghana who called on him last evening at State House, Entebbe together with the Kabaka of Buganda, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

The visiting Ashanti monarch, who has been in Uganda as guest of honour at the 25th coronation anniversary of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi that took place on 31st July 2018, hailed President Museveni for restoring traditional institutions in Uganda adding that it was necessary for political and traditional leaders to work together.

"I saw representatives of various kingdoms during the coronation anniversary ceremony. Customs and traditions must be preserved. There must be a rapport between government and kingdoms," Osei Tutu remarked.

President Museveni, in his brief remarks, informed his visitors that for as long democracy is prevailing in the country the people can freely decide what they want.

"This is why we amended the Constitution's article 246. We fought for the people and if the people want something, we give it to them," he said.

President Museveni commended the roles that traditional institutions play in preserving culture and the identity of the people, saying that this gave government time to focus on other developments in the country.

The Ashanti King appreciated President Museveni's efforts of taking up the lead in the early days of the NRM Government to fight against the HIV/AIDS in Uganda. He also thanked Kabaka Mutebi for the warm and brotherly hospitality accorded to him and his delegation during their stay in Uganda.

In an exchange of gifts, President Museveni gave the Ashanti King and Kabaka Mutebi autographed copies of his book The Mustard Seed and other books about nature in Uganda while the visiting Ashanti monarch gave the President a traditional Ashanti fabric called kente. ENDS