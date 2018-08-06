South Africa: Hendricks Breaks New Ground With Record Ton

Reeza Hendricks' century against Sri Lanka on Sunday was the fastest ever recorded by a batsman on ODI debut.

While the 28-year-old became the 14th player in the history of ODI cricket to get to three figures on debut, nobody has done it faster.

Hendricks brought up his ton in just 88 deliveries, while he also became just the 3rd South African to score a century on ODI debut.

The others are Colin Ingram (124 v Zimbabwe, 2010) and Temba Bavuma (113 v Ireland, 2016).

"It's the start hopefully of many more. I was quite fortunate to get the opportunity today and contribute to the team. Going forward hopefully I get a few more opportunities," Hendricks said after the match.

"It's something I never thought of ... to get over the three-figure mark is an unexplainable feeling. I was over the moon.

"Walking in there and batting with Hashim Amla ... that calming influence he has made me relax and feel comfortable at the crease and it allowed me to play my natural game."

The Proteas, meanwhile, have taken unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against Sri Lanka. The 4th ODI takes place in Kandy on Wednesday.

Source: Sport24