6 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blue Bulls Begin the Hunt for New CEO

The Blue Bulls have started the process of finding a new CEO to replace the outgoing Barend van Graan .

The union released a statement on Monday confirming that applications for the post were open.

Blue Bulls statement:

BLUE BULLS COMPANY (PTY) LTD

APPLICANTS ARE INVITED TO APPLY FOR THE POSITION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) OF THE BLUE BULLS COMPANY (PTY) LTD

The CEO reports to the Board of Directors of the Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd

Purpose of role:

The Blue Bulls Company seeks to place a CEO that is considered to be a thought and industry leader in the field of managing a highly successful professional rugby franchise and brand.

The suitable candidate would be accountable for the following:

- Strategic planning, management, implementation and regular overview of the operations of the company.

- Financial performance management and accountability.

- Organisational effectiveness, including operational management of the professional coaching team, players and commercial division.

- Corporate governance and compliance with statutory requirements.

- Marketing and promotions.

- Brand management and development.

- Transformation.

- Management of assets, activities, events and matches.

- Human capital management and development.

- Commercial and contract law.

The suitable candidate should have the following skills and competencies:

- Excellent business acumen, commercial and relationship management skills.

- Relevant tertiary qualification.

- Minimum of five (5) years' experience in a senior management position.

- Analytical and creative leadership.

- Ability to work well under pressure.

- Experience in sports management.

- Previous involvement in rugby administration and marketing would be an advantage.

- Strong SA business networks would be an advantage.

- Project management skills would be an advantage.

- High-level negotiation skills.

- High-level computer literacy.

The successful candidate will be paid a remuneration package commensurate with their experience.

Applications, including a detailed Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of qualifications and names/contact details of three references must be e-mailed by close of business on Monday, August 27 to applications@bluebull.co.za

The appointment of a candidate is at the sole discretion of the Board of Blue Bulls Company Rugby (Pty) Ltd.

