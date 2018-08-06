South Africa: Saunders Back in Court As Courtney Pieters Trial Resumes

The trial of the man accused of the rape and murder of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters will resume in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Mortimer Saunders stands accused of premeditated murder and rape.

In his plea explanation, he confessed to murder and to using his fingers to penetrate her after her death.

Saunders said he had given Courtney ant poison to make her sick, before he choked her, beat her and used a towel to close her mouth.

He apparently did this because he had a falling out with her mother and was irritated that the child had wanted to watch television in his room.

The child's body was found during a lengthy search on May 13, 2017.

She had been dumped in an industrial area not far from home.

Source: News24