South Africa: Man to Appear in Court for Allegedly Conspiring to Kill Knysna ANC Councillor

year-old man is expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of conspiring to murder ANC ward councillor Victor Molosi last month, police have said.

Captain Malcolm Pojie said the man was one of two suspects brought into the local police station on Friday.

The other man had not been linked as yet, but Pojie said more arrests could be made as the investigation unfolded.

Molosi, 50, the Ward 8 councillor, was shot at several times in Concordia on July 23 and died on arrival at hospital.

He had apparently been on his way from a school governing body meeting at Concordia High School when a gunman approached him, Pojie said at the time.

The gunman fired several shots, hitting him in the head.

A task team of provincial and cluster detectives was assigned to investigate the case and a dedicated hotline was created for people to call in with information on the attacker or motive.

The ANC's chief whip in Knysna, Mertle Gombo, who had known Molosi for many years, previously told News24 that she did not think the attacker had come from the community.

"This man was dedicated and committed to his community. To me, he was like Mandela," she said.

"I think it is political. We will find out very soon. If the police are really doing what they are supposed to do, [we] will find out."

Eden District Municipality ANC councillor Stephen de Vries said at the time that, as far as he knew, Molosi was popular and had no enemies.

The two had known each other since 1999, when they had worked together on the regional executive committee.

"Knysna is a very small town, where most people know each other, and even people across political lines are very friendly to each other," De Vries explained.

He said Molosi was dedicated and many people went to him for advice because he was knowledgeable about many things.

"He was a very kind person, a gentleman, somebody with a good soul. Those are not words you normally hear when you hear people describing politicians."

Source: News24