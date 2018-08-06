Liberia: Weah Further Appoints Local Officials

President George Manneh Weah has made further appointments in government affecting the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the City Governments of Monrovia and Paynesville, the National Disaster Management Agency, and the Liberia Institute of Public Administration.

In Montserrado, Mr. Weah has appointed Mr. G. Eric Vaye, Assistant Superintendent for Fiscal Affairs; Mr. Bedell Fahn, Mayor of Brewerville City; Mr. Lewis K. Wleh, Sr., Commissioner of New Georgia Township; Rev. David Roberts, Commissioner of Gardnersville Township and Mr. Isaac H. Howe, Commissioner of Barnersville Township.

Mrs. Comfort W. Taylor has been appointed Commissioner of Dixville Township; Mr. Francis Woods, Commissioner of Caldwell Township; Mr. Morris Richards, Mayor of Clayashland City; Mr. Tye Weah, Commissioner of Virginia Township; Mr. Thomas Cassell, Commissioner of Cheesemanburg Township and Mr. Edwin Matthies, Commissioner of Royesville Township.

In more appointments in Montserrado County, Mr. Weah has named Mr. C. Oliver Varney, Jr. as Commissioner of Johnsonville Township; Mr. Mensah Zuku as Commissioner of Congo Town Township; Mr. Moses K. White as Commissioner of Louisiana Township; Mr. Christopher Taylor as Mayor of Artington City and Mr. Melvin Bettie, County Inspector.

Additionally, President Weah has named Mr. Benedict Nyan as Mayor of Bentol City; Mrs. Alice B. Weah, Governor of Borough of Kru Town; Mr. William C. Wea, Commissioner of West Point and Mr. Stanley Y. Zahn as City Manager of Paynesville City.

At the Monrovia City Council, President Weah has appointed Mayor Jefferson Tamba Koijee as Chairman; Mr. C. Mike Doryen as Member; Mrs. Bernice Freeman as Member; Atty. Phil Tarpeh Dixon, Member; Gender Minister Williametta Saydee-Tarr as Member and Mr. Garriston W. Bailey, Member.

At the Paynesville City Council, the president has also appointed Mr. T. Max Hinneh as Chairman; Mr. Emmanuel O. Sesay, Member; Dr. James Tarr, Member; Mr. Joseph B. Jorgbor, Member; Mr. Shiekh Omaru A. Kamara, Member; and Rev. Emma Betty Clark-Morris, Member.

The president has made some appointments at the National Disaster Management Agency, including Mr. Ahmed B. Sheriff, Deputy Executive Director for Administration and Mr. Augustine F. Tamba as Deputy Executive Director for Operations.

At the Liberia Institute for Public Administration, the president has appointed Mr. Amara M. Kamara as Deputy Director General for Training and Technical Affairs.

The Executive Mansion says these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.--Press release