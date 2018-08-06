South Africa: Team Dimension Data Signs Swiss Rider

Team Dimension Data has confirmed the signing of Swiss rider Danilo Wyss , who will join the team on a two-year contract, from January 1, 2019.

The 32-year-old has been with the BMC Racing Team for his entire career and now, after 11 years, will join our African team.

2018 has seen Wyss involved in a busy schedule having raced the Tour Down Under, Tour of California, Critérium du Dauphiné, Romandie, Catalunya, Basque Country as well as Tour de Yorkshire, highlighting his versatility.

As such, the 2015 Swiss road race champion brings a wealth of experience to bolster our squad as we continue to build towards the future, and in keeping with our Vision 2020 goals.

"I'm really happy to take on this new challenge. I have been riding on BMC bikes for 11 years now and it's really nice to keep that particular story going, as BMC will also be the new bike supplier for Team Dimension Data (from 2019)," said Wyss.

"We will, of course, look to be successful on the road but I also really like the way in which the team supports the Qhubeka charity. I realise that I'm very lucky to be able to live my passion by being on the bike and this new opportunity means that I will be able to help others through the team, as well as through Qhubeka.

In addition, following the announcement during the Tour de France of our exciting new partner, BMC Switzerland, Wyss' knowledge of the brand will undoubtedly bring key insights which he'll be able to share not only with our riders but with our staff too.

"Danilo brings a huge amount of added experience to our squad that will be crucially important for our 2019 campaign and beyond, and we're very excited to have him join us," said Team Principal, Douglas Ryder.

"In addition, his long-standing relationship with our new partner BMC is a huge bonus, not only from a technical perspective, but also in relation to the deep understanding of what BMC Switzerland founder Andy Rihs meant to the sport.

"All of us, across the peloton, would have benefitted in some way through his passion and to have someone like Danilo being able to share that with our team will provide additional motivation and inspiration," he said.

"We look forward to having Danilo link up with us and being part of our team's future success."

Source: Sport24