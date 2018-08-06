South Africa: Major League and Focalistic's New Video Is the Perfect Way to Start Your Week

Major League and Focalistic released a new music video on Sunday for their song together 19 Tobetsa .

The musical duo is made up of twin brothers, Banele and Bandile Mbere.

On the track, Focalistic references fellow South African musician DJ Mujava. And the beat has a distinctly local house flavour that makes us feel like it would make for the perfect soundtrack to a summertime braai or a smooth introduction to the lead up to spring.

In the video, the three men pose with a red car in an Asian restaurant.

Source: Channel24 Music