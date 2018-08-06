6 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Divided in Our Diversity - the Vereeniging Land Expropriation Hearings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
(file photo).
analysis By David Dickinson

When you ask somebody for their opinion, it is proper to wait for them to finish speaking. President Cyril Ramaphosa's overtaking of the hearings of Parliament's Joint Constitutional Review Committee on Section 25 of the constitution reflects a prioritisation of party over people. Ramaphosa justified this infraction of dialogic norms with the sentiments expressed at the then still ongoing hearings.

Whether the hearings were ever meant to be more than theatre is questionable. But to reduce what was said across the country to the conclusion that "It has become patently clear that our people want the constitution be more explicit about expropriation of land without compensation... " misses much. Coverage of the hearings has focused heavily on South Africa's "master narrative" of racial oppression and dispossession. This must be the starting point, but more has been revealed by this performance, as was evident at the Vereeniging hearings on the 27 July 2018, two days before Ramaphosa dropped the stage curtain.

Three-minute democracy

Public hearings are part of South Africa's participatory democracy: an opportunity for the people's voice to be heard. No easy undertaking, particularly when...

South Africa

Hundreds Left Homeless After More Than 50 Shacks Destroyed in Joburg Blaze

More than a hundred people have been left homeless after multiple shacks were destroyed in a blaze in Johannesburg on… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.