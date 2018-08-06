5 August 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 4 Killed in Mogadishu Car Suicide Bombing

At least four people were on Sunday evening killed when a when a suicide bomber on a vehicle detonated explosives near the Bar Itaia Restaurant along Mogadishu's Makkah Al Mukaramah Road, Police said.

Seven people most patrons at the nearby restaurant were injured.

The explosion occurred at a time when the restaurant,which is mainly frequented by Somalis from the diaspora, was usually.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack although in the past similar explosions have been claimed by Somali militang group AlShabaab.

