Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Names New Ministers

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire has named six new ministers among them ministers, deputy ministers and state ministers, the Information Minister announced the decision on Sunday.
The new Ministers
Abdullahi Godax Barre for Minister for education,
Sheikh Nor Mohamud Hassan for Minister for religious affairs,
Hussein Sheikh Mohamud Hussein for Minister for Livestock,
Abdullahi Bidhaan Warsame for Minister of fisheries,
Abdullahi Shiekh Ali Baqdaadi, state minister for the presidency,
Shawaqar Ibrahim Abdalla, deputy minister of labour.
The move came days after the council of ministers held their weekly sitting in Garowe, the administrative Capital of Puntland.