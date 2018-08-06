Togo: Vice President Leaves Togo

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, left on Tuesday the city of Lome, Togo, where he participated in the Joint Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

In Togo, Bornito de Sousa represented the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, who sent messages to the presidents of ECOWAS and ECCAS, respectively Faure Gnassingbé and Ali Bongo Ondimba.

The joint summit, which was opened Monday, was attended by delegations from Angola, Cameroon, Burundi, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Congo and Rwanda.

The list goes on with Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d'ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.