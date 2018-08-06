Cameroon: Sino-Cameroon Cooperation - China Offers Military Gears Worth FCFA 4.5 Billion

An accord to effect the grant was signed yesterday between the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo and the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, Wang Yingwu.

The People's Republic of China has offered to Cameroon an assistance in terms of military wares worth 50 million Yuan Renminbi (approximately FCFA 4.5 billion). A protocol to confirm the donation was signed in Yaounde, Wednesday July 18, 2018, by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo and the Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, Wang Yingwu.

According to the agreement, the type and quantity of military equipment to be supplied Cameroon by China will be determined by Cameroonian officials based on their needs.

While the donor will bear the cost of transporting the military gears from China to the port city of Douala, the government will have the responsibility of getting it from there to where it will serve the purpose for which it is intended. The execution of the accord is expected to last five years.

The military assistance is expected to boost friendship and cooperation between both countries. Ambassador Wang Yingwu said the assistance was the fruit of the Head of State, Paul Biya's visit to China in March 2018, during which his Chinese counterpart pledged the support.

"I hope the aid will help Cameroon to ameliorate the capacity of its defense forces in preserving peace and ensuring security in the country and the sub-region," Wang Yingwu told reporters.

For his part, Joseph Beti Assomo expressed the gratitude of the State of Cameroon to the Chinese people and government. The Defence Minister noted that it is the fifth time China is supporting the Army and the National Gendarmerie.

He confidently described China as "Cameroon's major partner in defense matters." On hand during Wednesday's ceremony were: the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella; the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary; the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Galax Yves Landry Etoga; a host of top army officials; and Chinese military attachés.

Besides helping Cameroon in security matters, China as a bilateral partner is credited for its enormous contribution in building the country's digital sector.

The Asian country has also left its mark in the construction of roads and other infrastructure as well as its affordable products that flood Cameroon markets.

