6 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Short Film Wins Another International Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

South African director Zwelethu Radebe's short film, The Hangman has bagged another international award.

It won Best Foreign Film at the 22nd annual LA Shorts International Film Festival.

The festival is the longest running in Los Angeles and ranks among the most prestigious and largest international short film festivals in the world.

About his win Zwelethu wrote on Instagram: "God is good."

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Hangman is a short film that explores the broken relationship between a father and son.

When the truth of his father's disappearance is brought to the surface on the eve of his execution, Khetha, a prison warder working in The Gallow's death-row prison in Pretoria, South Africa 1989 must either choose forgiveness or live forever with regret of failing to accept the truth.

The film has won numerous awards:

Zanzibar International Film Festival - Best Short Film, Ousmane Sembene Award

Durban International Film Festival - Best South African Short Film

Discover.Film Festival - Best in Fest, Best International Drama, Best Cinematography

Best of International Short Films Festival - Silver Main Jury Award, Best Young Jury Award

Afrika Filmfestival - The Silvern Yamfa Award

Shnit International Film Festival - Best Short Film

Jozi Film Festival - Best Short Fiction Film

Eko International Film Festival - Best Short Film, Best Actor.

Source: Channel24 Movies

South Africa

Divided in Our Diversity - the Vereeniging Land Expropriation Hearings

When you ask somebody for their opinion, it is proper to wait for them to finish speaking. President Cyril Ramaphosa's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.