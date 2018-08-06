Namibia: 'We Are Not Off the Hook Yet'

SUSPENDED Shoprite workers say their troubles are not yet over, despite their employer withdrawing a case where the retailer was demanding N$4,5 million in damages from them.

The retailer suspended 93 workers in 2015 after they went on a strike to demand a salary increase and better working conditions.

Although Shoprite put the workers through a disciplinary hearing, the retailer also sought to recover N$4,5 million in losses from them.

Hundreds of people marched in Windhoek on Thursday in solidarity with the workers, while the Centre for People's Resistance, an outfit founded by the workers' lawyers Nixon Marcus Public Law Office, called for a consumer boycott of Shoprite shops.

The demonstration forced Shoprite to withdraw the case on the same day, and the lawyers confirmed the withdrawal of the lawsuit in a statement.

"This is a first in Namibia that workers were able through unified action to force corporate power to its knees and abandon a massive claim against its workers," the lawyers said.

They added that despite the withdrawal of the case, the boycott would continue until Shoprite drops the internal disciplinary charges.

Some of the workers told The Namibian that the continuation of the disciplinary hearing could cost them their jobs, if they lose the cases.

"Shoprite still has our fate in their hands with the continuation of the disciplinary hearing. If we lose those cases, we could lose our jobs. Or you never know, maybe they will continue to exploit us," lamented one worker.

Another worker said she cannot heave a sigh of relief yet because she does not know what still lies ahead with the ongoing disciplinary hearing.

"I cannot tell you I am relieved yet. I am happy that the lawsuit has been dropped, but the disciplinary hearing is still a tactic for Shoprite to make us suffer for going on that strike in July 2015," she added.

"I do not trust Shoprite. It has over the years shown that it does not care about us, and continuing with the disciplinary hearing could be an easy way to hurt us," another worker stressed.

The National Union of Namibian Workers' vice president, Philip Munenguni, said the disciplinary hearing should also be dropped because the main reason the workers went on strike was because of ill-treatment.

"If Shoprite adhered to the labour law of this country and did not deprive the workers the benefits of medical aid and a transport allowance, just to mention but a few, the 2015 strike would not have happened. So, the disciplinary hearing should be dropped as well," said Munenguni.

The New Movement of South Africa has also sent a message of solidarity to Shoprite workers in Namibia, saying they are entitled to decent working and living conditions.

"Workers are entitled to reasonable and decent working and living conditions. To institute legal action against its workers goes beyond the pale. This jackboot mentality must cease with immediate effect," Hamilton Petersen, a joint secretary of the movement, stated.